Four teens were indicted this week by a Prince George’s County grand jury in what authorities said was an MS-13 gang-related slaying of a 14-year-old girl.

Police say Ariana Funes-Diaz was lured to a tunnel in Riverdale, Md., on April 18. Prosecutors allege the suspects beat and slashed Funes-Diaz to death because they feared she would go to law enforcement about a kidnapping and robbery that the group allegedly had been involved in hours earlier in the District. Authorities did not find her body until a month later.

A grand jury handed up charges of murder, assault, participation in a gang resulting in death and conspiracy to commit murder, prosecutors with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney said.

The indicted are Edwin Rios, 18, of Southeast Washington; Joel Escobar, 17, of Northeast D.C.; Josue Fuentes-Ponce, 16, of Bladensburg; and Cynthia Hernandez-Nucamendi, 14, of Lothian. All four were charged as adults.

