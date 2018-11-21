Four teenagers have been charged as adults with first-degree rape in an alleged locker room attack on football teammates at Damascus High School, Montgomery County Police said Wednesday.

A fifth teen remains charged as a juvenile with second-degree rape.

The charges stem from an alleged incident Oct. 31 of reported hazing involving junior varsity football players at the school, prosecutors previously have said.

The alleged attacks took place after school was dismissed at Damascus High, a football powerhouse on the northern end of suburban Montgomery County. Four juvenile male victims have been identified, police previously said.

The alleged assaults reportedly were part of a hazing ritual at Damascus High School involving a broomstick, according to the accounts of suspects and victims detailed in a police report about the allegations.

The suspects, members of the junior varsity squad, attacked teammates in a locker room after turning off the lights, the account in the report stated.

Two victims reported being pinned down, according to the six-page incident report, which had not been made public but was obtained by The Washington Post.

[Police report describes alleged locker room assaults]

Until they are charged as adults, juveniles are not named in public court filings.

Police officials on Wednesday named the four suspects, charged as adults, as:

● Jean Claude Abedi, 15, of Clarksburg: He is charged with two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of attempted first-degree rape, and two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree rape.

● Kristian Jamal Lee, 15, of Germantown: He is charged with two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of attempted first-degree rape and two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree rape.

● Will Daniel Smith, 15, of Clarksburg: He is charged with two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of attempted first-degree rape and two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree rape.

● Caleb Thorpe, 15, of Gaithersburg: He is charged with four counts of first-degree rape and four counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree rape.

The four were arrested on the adult charges Wednesday morning, police said in a statement.

The state’s more serious charge of first-degree rape includes cases in which attackers use weapons or put victims in fear for their lives.

School district officials have said they were cooperating with the police investigation and are committed to the safety of all students.

In a statement Wednesday, Montgomery County School Superintendent Jack Smith acknowledged the change in how the four students are being charged. The Maryland school system will continue to cooperate with the police investigation and provide support to the Damascus community, he said.

“Our thoughts are with the students, staff and all who have been affected,” Smith said.

The new charges were a development that stunned some in the schools community.

“I’m dismayed, and really, really saddened, ” said Sunil Dasgupta, a father of three from Rockville who serves as chair of the health and safety committee of the countywide council of PTAs. “The whole thing is just so utterly saddening,”

The charges raise larger questions, he said. “I would have questions about how we failed as adults in supporting our students,” he said.

He called for greater efforts on how coaches and staff are trained and children are educated about health and safety issues in the wake of the allegations. “We as a school system need to commit to education and training about school climate and safety to make sure something like this does not happen again,” he said.