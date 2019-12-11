Alaniz Gurdian was shot as the suspects were robbing the second victim during a drug transaction, police said. Alaniz Gurdian was not the intended target of the shooting or robbery, police said.

Five have been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and other related charges: Denilso Diaz Salamanca, 18, of Landover; Williamz Diaz Salamanca, 19, of Landover; Elda Benavides, 17, of Landover; Anthony Gomez-Marin, 18, of Hyattsville; and Cristian Mendez, 21, of Bladensburg. Benavides has been charged as an adult, police said.

Online court records did not list attorneys for the defendants, who police said are being held in jail without bond.

