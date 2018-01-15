A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Southeast Washington on Sunday evening, police said.

Steven Slaughter was just a few blocks from his home when he was shot outside Garden Memorial Presbyterian Church, D.C. police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said. The deadly attack took place in the same Anacostia neighborhood where on Monday local leaders are honoring Martin Luther King Jr. with a parade and peace walk.

Police got to the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue SE just after 7 p.m. Sunday, answering a report of a shooting, and found Slaughter suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, police said, where all efforts to save his life failed.

Sternbeck said it does not appear that Slaughter was the shooter’s intended target, but the investigation is still in its early stages.

On Monday, there was a trail of blood from the church to the bus stop at the corner of Minnesota and 18th.

Nadra Osaze, 62, said she was driving home with her 17-year-old goddaughter when she heard the shots. She saw a teenage boy running in the other direction, down Minnesota towards 17th Street. He had on a black hoodie and ripped jeans and carried a backpack, and he was holding his pants up as he ran, she said. But then he stopped, turned and picked something up in front of the house next to the church before running back towards 17th and around the corner.

Osaze, who lives near the church, then saw another teenage boy at the bus stop by 18th Street break out of a group and start chasing a third teenager on the opposite side of the street. She hustled her goddaughter into the house.

“It was scary,” she said. “I have been in a part of town that sees a lot of heavy shooting; and when I told my kids to hit the floorm they hit the floor.” But she said when she moved to the street eight years ago it was quiet. Now, she says, “it’s picking up.”

She heard five shots; Stefan Osborne, 47, who lives across the street from the church, said he heard three shots. By the time, he looked out the window everyone was gone.

Police are offering up to $25,000 for information about the shooting.