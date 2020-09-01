Three men were arrested and charged with murder in the weeks after the shooting: Carlo General, 20, of Oxon Hill, Md.; Daryle Bond, 18, of Southeast Washington; and Christian Wingfield, 22, of Hillcrest Heights, Md.
On Tuesday, police said 25-year-old Marcel Gordon, of Capitol Heights, Md., a suspect in the shooting, turned himself in and was charged with first-degree murder while armed. Gordon has a prior arrest for carrying a pistol without a license, according to police.
Police asked anyone with further information about the shooting to contact them at 202-727-9099.