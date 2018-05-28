A man was killed in the District early Monday, becoming the fourth person fatally shot in the city on Memorial Day weekend.

Police said Anthony Jerome Clark, 24, of Southeast, was found about 2:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Langston Terrace NE after officers heard shots.

Three other people were killed Saturday in two shootings.

At least nine people have been wounded since Friday evening in nonfatal shootings, according to police. In what may have been the most recent case, police said it appeared that a man shot Monday afternoon in Southeast was an ice cream truck driver.

A police official said the man was hit in a leg during what investigators thought was an attempt to rob him. The shooting occurred about 2:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Skyland Place, police said.

In another shooting Monday, a man was wounded near Illinois Avenue and Kennedy Street NW, police said.

They said he was conscious and breathing after being hit.