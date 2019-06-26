A fourth suspect was arrested Wednesday in the January shooting death of a 22-year-old man in Northeast Washington who died in a stream of gunfire that left two other victims wounded, D.C. police said.

The Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Tavist Alston, 25, of Northeast, on a warrant for first-degree murder while armed, police said in a statement. Alston had been wanted in connection with the Jan. 12 fatal shooting of Michael Taylor of Northeast.

Taylor was one of three victims found shot just after 2 p.m. in the 1700 block of Benning Road NE, after gunmen fired at least 70 times. Authorities said two bystanders were wounded in the attack: a juvenile who was seriously injured and a man who was in critical condition after receiving a bullet wound to the head.

About two weeks after the killing, police announced the arrests of two Northeast men who also were charged with first-degree murder while armed. In February, police arrested a third suspect, a 20-year-old man from Emporia, Va., on a first-degree murder charge.

