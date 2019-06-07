A fourth teen has been arrested in the MS-13 killing of a 14-year-old who police say was lured to the woods and fatally beaten by those who feared she would go to law enforcement about a crime the group had allegedly committed hours earlier.

Edwin Rios, 14, of Southeast Washington has been charged with murder in the killing of Ariana Funes-Diaz, 14, Prince George’s County police announced Friday.

Funes-Diaz was slain April 13 by MS-13 gang members who feared that she would go to police about a reported kidnapping and robbery that had occurred in the District, prosecutors said.

Funes-Diaz was lured to a tunnel in Riverdale, Md., where she was forced to strip and then was beaten with a baseball bat and cut with a machete in an attack that was recorded on camera, charging documents state.

Her body was abandoned in the woods for a month before police found it in a creek near where she was attacked, police said.

Three others have been charged as adults in the case: Joel Escobar, 17, of Northeast Washington, Cynthia Hernandez-Nucamendi, 14, of Lothian and Josue Fuentes-Ponce, 16, of Bladensburg.

The case sparked wider national attention after Immigration and Customs Enforcement rebuked Maryland officials and claimed that they had released Escobar and Fuentes-Ponce at the close of an unrelated case without notifying federal immigration authorities.

ICE had said a year ago that it had it asked the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections to detain Escobar and Fuentes-Ponce for ICE officials after the teenagers were charged as adults in a 2018 robbery case. The agency claimed that had county officials complied with the ICE request, Funez-Diaz’s killing could have been prevented.

Maryland officials fought back against ICE’s assertions, saying that holding the teens because of an ICE detainer would have violated state guidelines and that ICE should have obtained a criminal warrant if the agency wanted county officials to hold someone.

The juvenile detention facility that had held Fuentes-Ponce in 2018 said it had not directly received a request from ICE to detain him at the time he was due to be released.

Rios is in the District awaiting extradition to Prince George’s. Online court records did not list an attorney for him in the case.

Michael E. Miller contributed to this report.

