The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is seeking to talk to anyone who came in contact with a rabid gray fox near Old Jessup Road and Route 175 in Jessup, Md., the department said Saturday.

The fox tested positive for rabies on Friday, according to the department. Rabies can be contracted from an infected animal’s bite or scratch, as well as saliva. Anyone who handled, fed or was attacked by the fox may require treatment, the department said.

Those who came in contact with the fox should call the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-87256. Anyone whose pets were bitten or scratched by a fox should call Anne Arundel County Animal Control at 410-222-8900.