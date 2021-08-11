Laird was among the first arriving firefighters who responded to the 9500 block of Ball Road just before 5 p.m. Shortly after firefighters entered the house, a call for help rang out and a search began, Coe said at news conference.
“Rescue efforts were made to locate and extricate the firefighter from the structure and our medics immediately began advanced life support care,” Coe said.
The death and the fire remain under investigation and county officials released no other details about the incident.
Coe described Laird as a “beloved husband, father, son, friend, mentor.”
“Josh has been a member of the Frederick County Fire and Rescue family more than 21 years,” Coe said. “And the void he leaves behind will never be filled.”