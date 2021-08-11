A Frederick County fire captain died Wednesday after firefighters responded to a “mayday” and rescued him from inside a burning house, county fire officials said late Wednesday.

Fire Chief Tom Coe identified the firefighter as Capt. Joshua Laird. He said he died after being flown to a hospital after he was pulled from the house fire and treated by paramedics at the scene.

Laird was among the first arriving firefighters who responded to the 9500 block of Ball Road just before 5 p.m. Shortly after firefighters entered the house, a call for help rang out and a search began, Coe said at news conference.

“Rescue efforts were made to locate and extricate the firefighter from the structure and our medics immediately began advanced life support care,” Coe said.

The death and the fire remain under investigation and county officials released no other details about the incident.

Coe described Laird as a “beloved husband, father, son, friend, mentor.”

“Josh has been a member of the Frederick County Fire and Rescue family more than 21 years,” Coe said. “And the void he leaves behind will never be filled.”