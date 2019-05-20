A Frederick doctor, who earlier this month was charged with raping an 18-year-old woman during an examination, was arrested Monday after a grand jury indicted him with 65 sexual offense and assault counts against 11 more victims, including many juvenile girls, Frederick police and the State’s Attorney’s Office said in a joint statement.

A grand jury indicted Dr. Ernesto Torres, 68, with nine counts of Child Sex Abuse, 10 counts of Sex Abuse of a Minor, 43 counts of third degree Sex Offense, two counts of second degree Sex Offense, and one count of second degree Assault, the statement said.

Authorities arrested Torres May 7 at his Frederick home after a grand jury indicted him on charges of second degree Rape, second degree Assault, and fourth Degree Sex Offense against a woman who said he attacked her during an examination. Police began investigating her allegations April 26.

Following his arrest, additional victims contacted authorities. The newest charges stem from incidents that go back 15 years, with victims ranging in age from 11 to 18, said Will Cockey, spokesman for the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office. All the alleged attacks happened in Torres’ office in Frederick, Cockey said.

More victims have contacted investigators, and authorities will determine if they additional charges may be pursued. Police and prosecutors continue to urge anyone with information to come forward, officials said.

On May 8, a judge set bond conditions for Torres at $100,000 with conditions that he be confined to his home, that he have no unsupervised contact with patients or minors, and to surrender his passport, prosecutors said in a previous statement.

Torres was being held following the latest arrest until a bond review hearing Tuesday, the statement said.

Richard Bricken, an attorney who represents Torres, declined to discuss the specifics of the charges but urged the public to let the legal process play out from “a presumption of innocence.”

“I would hope no one loses sight that a person charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” Bricken said in a telephone interview. “I think the courtroom is the place to try the case, not in the press.”

Those with information about the case can call the police department’s Victim Services at (301) 600-1356.

