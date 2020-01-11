A Frederick father has been arrested on multiple charges in connection with a December crash that killed his 4-year-old son, Maryland State Police announced this week.

Gregory Lee Ehabe, 27, was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed his 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe into a concrete culvert on Interstate 70 in Washington County on Dec. 2, police said.

First responders removed Ehabe and his son, Everett Ehabe, from the vehicle, and they were transported to a hospital, police said. Everett was then transported to Children’s National Hospital in the District, where he died on Dec. 4.

A Washington County grand jury indicted Gregory Lee Ehabe on a number of charges, including vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol while transporting a minor, police said.

An arrest warrant for Ehabe was issued on Thursday. He is being held at the Washington County jail.