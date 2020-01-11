First responders removed Ehabe and his son, Everett Ehabe, from the vehicle, and they were transported to a hospital, police said. Everett was then transported to Children’s National Hospital in the District, where he died on Dec. 4.
A Washington County grand jury indicted Gregory Lee Ehabe on a number of charges, including vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol while transporting a minor, police said.
An arrest warrant for Ehabe was issued on Thursday. He is being held at the Washington County jail.