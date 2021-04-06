Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said at a news conference that the 38-year-old shooter had gone into a business at the Riverside Tech Park and “some people fled.” When police arrived they found two men who had been shot. They were flown to a hospital in Baltimore and are in critical condition.

After the shooting, Lando said, the assailant drove to Fort Detrick, about four miles away, where he was shot and killed by law enforcement. Lando said he “believed he made it onto the base” and he was shot by “personnel on the military base.”

A spokesperson at Fort Detrick did not immediately return a request for comment.

Lando said there was only one shooter and that the public is “no longer at risk.” He said the incident is under investigation.

He said no officers were hurt in the incident.

The gunman was an enlisted hospital corpsman in the U.S. Navy, a job that’s similar to being a medic, according to a statement from the Navy. His relationship with the victims is unclear.

Fort Detrick is an Army installation focused on scientific research and development, including U.S. government efforts to study and combat the coronavirus.

The police chief called the shooting incident “terrible” and said that such violence is “happening too frequently.”

“Every time we turn on the TV we’re seeing this happening and now it’s happening in our backyard,” Lando said. “It’s unfortunate.”

Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor said at the news conference that the incident is a reminder of violence that “no community wants to be at the center of attention for.”