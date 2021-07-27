Investigators also discovered that Reed had a room in his home that “resembled a U.S. Military outpost bunker” and contained guns and munitions, a federal prosecutor said at a March hearing. They also learned Reed was in Gettysburg on the same day Biden was delivering a speech there.
Law enforcement sought and obtained an extreme risk protection order to seize Reed’s stockpile of weapons, the U.S. attorney’s office said. It said Reed pleaded guilty last month to a charge of making a threat against a major candidate for president or vice president.
Reed was convicted of a similar charge in the Frederick County courts.