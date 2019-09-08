Frederick police are investigating the shooting of a man found suffering from several gunshot wounds early Sunday.
According to police, officers arrived in the area of Fourth and North Market street around 1:17 a.m. to find a man who had been shot several times. The man, whom authorities did not identify, was transported to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.
The incident remains under investigation. Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Detective Matt Irons at 240-674-8942. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the department via voice mail at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or by email at fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.