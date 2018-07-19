Two women were struck and killed by a freight train north of Washington on Wednesday night after the train operator saw them on the tracks and reportedly blared the train’s horn and started to apply its brakes, officials said Thursday.

The victims, Cristina Segovia, 30, and Daianne Peralta, 25, were in the area of Waring Station Road and Peach Crest Drive in Germantown shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Police Department. Investigators on Thursday were still trying to learn why they had gone onto the tracks.

A CSX train, heading westbound, struck them. Investigators said Segovia resided along West Diamond Avenue in Gaithersburg. They had yet to get a confirmed address for Peralta.

Adults and children alike often underestimate how quickly trains can come upon them when they’re on tracks. “People always think they have time to get away,” Marc Orton, an official at the Norfolk Southern Railway, said in an interview with The Washington Post in 2015.