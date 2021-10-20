A dog named Luna was taken at gunpoint on Saturday in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

As of late Tuesday, police said there was no indication that the dog, described as a 3-month-old Tri Merle French Bulldog, had been recovered.

An article posted on the All Things Dogs website indicated that Luna might have a value well into the four figures.

Merle, the color pattern of the dog reported taken, was said to be one of the two rarest. Prices were listed in the $6,000 to $8,000 range.

The robbery occurred about 3:40 p.m. Saturday at the entrance to a parking garage in the 2300 block of Washington Place NE, a police report said. Two robbers approached the victim, and one drew a pistol and demanded the dog, according to the report.

The robbers fled, the report said, and the victim pursued until the second robber also showed a pistol. The report did not list a value for the Luna.

As of Tuesday night, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman, no arrests had been reported. The dog was still missing, said Officer Sean Hickman, another police spokesman.