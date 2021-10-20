Merle, the color pattern of the dog reported taken, was said to be one of the two rarest. Prices were listed in the $6,000 to $8,000 range.
The robbery occurred about 3:40 p.m. Saturday at the entrance to a parking garage in the 2300 block of Washington Place NE, a police report said. Two robbers approached the victim, and one drew a pistol and demanded the dog, according to the report.
The robbers fled, the report said, and the victim pursued until the second robber also showed a pistol. The report did not list a value for Luna.
As of Tuesday night, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman, no arrests had been reported. The dog was still missing, said Officer Sean Hickman, another police spokesman.