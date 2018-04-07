Fire caused significant damage Friday night to a clubhouse at a residential development in Fairfax County, authorities said.

The fire broke out about 8:30 p.m. at the Faircrest development in the Centreville area in western Fairfax. No injuries were reported. The site is about a quarter mile south of Interstate 66.

The accidental fire started outdoors in a trash can corral, the county fire department said Saturday. It caused a failure of gas meter lines, and high winds sent the gas fire into the building, the department said.