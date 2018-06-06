A contractor arrested Tuesday as he reported for work at the National Security Council was wanted on attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting involving his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, according to Prince George’s County police.

Martese Edwards, 29, was taken into custody and charged with being a fugitive from justice on the county charge around noon at a White House checkpoint.

Edwards has been wanted on a warrant since May 17. The Secret Service said it learned of the outstanding warrant only on June 4. The agency declined to respond to questions about the apparent lag in discovering Edwards was a fugitive and whether Edwards had been granted access to the White House since mid-May.

A spokesman for the NSC said Wednesday that Edwards was an employee of a staffing firm assigned in December to provide temporary services to the security council. Edwards performed administrative functions and did not attend classified meetings, the spokesman said.

Prince George’s police said Edwards was wanted in a May 3 shooting that occurred in the 4200 block of Suitland Road.

“Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined the case was domestic in nature and involved a female and her new boyfriend,” according to a statement from Prince George’s County police. The boyfriend was wounded and taken to a hospital, police said.

Edwards appeared in court Wednesday in the District and agreed to be transported to Maryland to face charges in the May 3 shooting.

A Maryland judge issued the warrant for Edwards on May 17. On the same day, the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office entered the information into the National Crime Information Center and the Criminal Justice Information System to flag other law enforcement agencies that Edwards was wanted on a charge of attempted first-degree murder, said Sharon Taylor, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office. Taylor said a deputy working with the U.S. Marshals task force was assigned to begin tracking down Edwards on May 18.

Taylor said the sheriff’s office added information on June 4 to the national and regional crime databases about Edwards’s warrant, including his Social Security number, information about a tattoo on his right arm and a warning to other law enforcement that he was armed and dangerous.

Although Maryland officials say information about Edwards’s warrant was accessible as of May 17, the Secret Service said in a statement that it “was notified by the Criminal Justice Information System (CJIS) that Martese Edwards was the subject of a warrant” out of Maryland on June 4.

Edwards was arrested a day later.

An attorney for Edwards could not be reached for comment.