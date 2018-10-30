Someone fleeing from the police in Montgomery County went into the Metro system Monday night, but apparently decided not to wait for a train, according to an account from authorities.

Instead, it seemed that the fugitive chose to head onto the rails on foot.

County police “were in pursuit of an individual who went onto the tracks at Wheaton,” a Metro spokeswoman said in an email. The incident was reported around 10 p.m.

It prompted Metro to single track in the area of the incident, the spokeswoman said. However, she said, delays were not significant.

According to the spokeswoman, the intruder was removed from the tracks and was in county police custody.

Wheaton is the next to the last stop on the western end of the Red Line.