A Fairfax County fugitive who had previously escaped police by wriggling through a motel ceiling was captured Tuesday after a car chase that spanned Virginia, the District and Maryland, authorities said.

Prince George’s County police captured Alton Thados, 32, in the 6200 block of Marlboro Pike in District Heights early Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Thados was wanted on charges of grand larceny, credit card theft and credit card fraud, and a probation violation.

Fairfax police said Thados was first spotted driving a stolen car through the Lincolnia area of Fairfax County around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Police gave chase, even launching the police helicopter, before Thados drove into the District.

He was spotted by authorities there and eventually drove into Prince George’s County, where the chase ended, police said. Helicopters from local TV stations broadcast part of the chase. Thados could be seen being loaded into an ambulance in video from the scene, but Fairfax police said they were unsure whether he was hurt. Fairfax police said none of its officers were injured in the chase.

Police had attempted to take Thados into custody at a Fairfax County motel on Sept. 29 in what police described as a barricade situation. Thados told officers he would harm himself if they attempted to enter his room, before making his way through the ceiling of the room and into the motel attic, police said. Thados eventually escaped from the motel and got away.