A Washington area funeral home owner pleaded guilty to forgery and issuing a false document in connection with a case prosecutors say involved a Maryland family receiving the remains of someone who was not their relative.

Shaun Reid, 33, was sentenced to serve two years of probation immediately after he entered his plea Friday in Prince George’s County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors said Reid forged the name of a doctor to provide a death certificate to one of the families that hired him.

Authorities began investigating Reid last year after the family of a dead Upper Marlboro woman hired him and later learned the remains they received were not their loved one’s but those of someone else, prosecutors said.

Reid’s lawyer, Joseph Vallario III, said in court that his client was remorseful and understands “mistakes have been made.”

Reid intends to file a motion to have his sentence reconsidered at a later date, Vallario said.

