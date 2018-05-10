A Gaithersburg High School worker has been arrested and charged in connection with allegedly inappropriate touching of three girls over a period of several years, said Montgomery County Police.

Ancelmo Osmin Diaz, 59, of Gaithersburg is a building services employee at the high school, according to police. He faces more than a dozen assault and sexual offense charges.

Detectives received information last week from one of the victims, who is a juvenile, alleging that Diaz had “inappropriately touched her for approximately three years,” police said in a statement.

Police said investigators then talked to another juvenile victim, who alleged Diaz had inappropriately touched her for five years. And an adult victim claimed that Diaz had done the same to her when she was 18-years-old. Police said all of the incidents allegedly happened at Diaz’s home.

According to police, Diaz “made statements partially admitting to the inappropriate touching of the victims.”

Ancelmo Osmin Diaz is accused of inappropriately touching two juveniles and an adult, police said. (Courtesy of Montgomery County Police)

Police got a warrant for his arrest May 3 and Diaz turned himself in to authorities Tuesday. There was no immediate information on his bond, police said.

Authorities said parents of children at the school should talk to their kids about “possible interactions with Diaz” and contact authorities if they have concerns.

Police can be reached at 240-773-5400.