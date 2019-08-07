Employees at Gannett headquarters in McLean were evacuated Wednesday after reports of a man with a weapon, police said.

Fairfax County police responded about 12:10 p.m. to a report of a man with a weapon at the building, which is home to USA Today, at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in McLean. The building was evacuated and a SWAT team is at the scene.

Police asked people to avoid the area. There were no immediate reports of shots fired or injuries.

USA Today reported that alarms sounded at the building as officers with rifles and body armor patrolled the area.

This story will be updated.

