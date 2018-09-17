A three-alarm fire in the Lanham area of Prince George’s County displaced about 130 residents, fire officials said. (Prince George’s fire department photo)

A three-alarm fire displaced dozens of residents Friday from an apartment complex in the Lanham area of Prince George’s County, authorities said.

No one was injured in the blaze at the garden-apartment development in the 5300 block of 85th Avenue, but fire department spokesman Mark E. Brady said 44 apartments were damaged and about 130 residents were displaced.

The cause of the smoky fire was under investigation. No damage estimate was immediately available.

Tongues of flame leaped upwards along at least 20 yards of roofline and black smoke billowed into the sky. Part of a roof collapsed.