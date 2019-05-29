Five people were examined for possible medical problems after a gas leaked inside a fast-food restaurant at a prominent Northwest Washington intersection, according to the D.C. fire department.

The leak was reported at the McDonald’s at 18th Street and Columbia Road NW, the fire department said.

An initial account posted just before 1 a. m. on the department’s Twitter feed indicated that high levels of gas were found in the basement of the restaurant. Initially it was thought that the gas might be carbon monoxide, the fire department said.

However, it turned out that the incident involved a leaking tank of carbon dioxide, the fire department said. It said the leak was controlled. The building was being ventilated, the tweet said.

In all, the fire department said, two people were taken to hospitals in conditions that were not considered life-threatening. Three others were evaluated at the scene and released, the fire department said.

A schedule posted online indicated that on Tuesdays the restaurant and lobby open at 5 a.m. and remain open until 1 a.m.

