Video from the scene tweeted by the fire department showed firefighters spraying water as orange flames shot into the sky near what appeared to be a piece of construction equipment. The department said that a backhoe was involved but that an investigation would determine whether it sparked the blast.
Hildebrandt said the gas leak was ongoing but that the scene had been contained. She said firefighters were waiting for the gas company to turn the gas off.
No other details were immediately available.