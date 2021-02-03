Three workers were injured and multiple cars were set ablaze by a small explosion that followed a gas leak in a Springfield residential neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, a spokeswoman for the Fairfax County Fire Department said.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, and all of the workers were transported to a hospital after the incident, which occurred around 12:45 p.m. in the 8500 block of Hooes Road, said the spokeswoman, Ashley Hildebrandt.

Video from the scene tweeted by the fire department showed firefighters spraying water as orange flames shot into the sky near what appeared to be a piece of construction equipment. The department said that a backhoe was involved but that an investigation would determine whether it sparked the blast.

Hildebrandt said the gas leak was ongoing but that the scene had been contained. She said firefighters were waiting for the gas company to turn the gas off.

No other details were immediately available.