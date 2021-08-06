Casey, who left the Army in 2006, said members of the unit have kept in touch in a variety of ways, and the “phone tree lit up” after officials disclosed on Wednesday that Gonzalez was the officer killed at the Pentagon. Gonzalez was “a cutup” at times, and good for morale while in combat, Casey added. He expressed pride in his former soldier’s career in law enforcement and said he was devastated by how Gonzalez’s life was cut short in an apparent act of random violence.