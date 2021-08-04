Officials said Gonzalez was an Army veteran and a recipient of a commendation medal for his service in Iraq.
Officials have not publicly released the name of the assailant, who also was killed in the encounter.
Few details were provided Tuesday by officials about the incident, which prompted gunfire and a lockdown of the sprawling Pentagon complex in Virginia.
Two law enforcement officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to comment on an investigation that they were not authorized to discuss publicly, said Tuesday that there was nothing to indicate terrorism was a motive.
During a Tuesday afternoon news conference, Pentagon Force Protection Agency Chief Woodrow Kusse offered scant details said additional information would be released as the investigation continued.
“The situation has been resolved,” Kusse said, “but the investigation must continue, and I don’t want to do anything to jeopardize the integrity of the process.”
Kusse said the officer was attacked on the Metro bus platform shortly before 10:40 a.m., shots were fired and there were “several casualties.” Kusse said that the motive for the attack was under investigation by the FBI. He said authorities were not seeking additional suspects.
An Associated Press reporter near the Pentagon heard multiple gunshots, then a pause, then at least one additional shot, according to the news service. Another Associated Press journalist heard police yelling “shooter,” the news outlet reported.
Later Tuesday, the agency announced that the officer had died.
One law enforcement official said that the officer had been stabbed during an altercation but that the cause of his death was unclear.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued condolences in a statement. He ordered flags at the Pentagon to half-staff to honor the officer.
“This fallen officer died in the line of duty, helping protect the tens of thousands of people who work in — and who visit — the Pentagon on a daily basis,” Austin said. “He and his fellow officers are members of the Pentagon family, and known to us all as professional, skilled and brave.”
The violence happened at the Pentagon Transit Center, which is on the east side of the Pentagon, and is the largest transit hub in Northern Virginia, according to the Defense Department. With a Metrorail station and bus routes from numerous transit agencies passing through the hub, it is a key stop in the Washington region for commuters headed to and from the Virginia suburbs. The transit center has 13 bus bays on the upper level and 11 on the lower level.
The incident and investigation disrupted transit at the center on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Metro trains on the Blue and Yellow lines continued to bypass the Pentagon rail stop. Metro officials said buses normally scheduled to run to and from the Pentagon Transit Center will operate from outside the Pentagon City Metro station at South Hayes and 12th streets.
