As part of the plea agreement in the Eastern District of Virginia, prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence of only 10 years, but he could spend up to 30 years behind bars.

He already has a conviction in the same court for transporting child pornography in 1991. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped new charges of transporting child pornography and obscene materials.

As an adviser to the leadership of the United Arab Emirates, Nader met several times with officials and associates of President Trump during the early days of the administration. He helped set up a January 2017 meeting between Trump associate Erik Prince and a Russian official close to Russian President Vladi­mir Putin that was closely scrutinized by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

While Nader was being interviewed by the special counsel team about that outreach, agents found child pornography on his phone and referred it to others in the FBI for investigation.

Nader is accused of taking the child from the Czech Republic to his Washington, D.C. home in early 2000 and using him for sex. His attorneys say that not long after the alleged crime, he went on to serve as a contractor with the Defense Department and an adviser on Middle East policy for the George W. Bush administration.

Law enforcement got a tip about the boy two years later, but Nader had left the country. In 2003 he was convicted in the Czech Republic for sexual contact with minor boys over the past four years.

According to Czech court documents, he paid at least five teenage boys to engage in sex acts, four of whom were under 15. He engaged them through a boy he met at a Prague arcade, who said he “knew lots of boys who had been in elementary school with him who would be interested.” Nader enticed the boys with “money, jewelry, mobile telephones, clothing, care and housing,” according to the court record, and took some to the city’s annual Matthew’s Fair.

The documents say he took one boy, who was at least 15 and facing possible time in a Czech juvenile detention center, to the United States and gave him housing, food and spending money in exchange for sexual acts. The Virginia case involves a different child, also from the Czech Republic.

One of Nader’s current attorneys described this conviction in court as “having a relationship with two young men two years under the age of consent.”

Nader was sentenced to a year in Czech prison. He didn’t return to the United States until 2009. Nader argued unsuccessfully that because the statute of limitations for child sex crimes was not eliminated until 2006, he could not be charged in 2019 for his behavior nearly two decades ago. His lawyers claimed the Department of Justice made that determination in 2010 and “returned or destroyed” all evidence.

“In the ensuing nine years, the Government did not pursue Mr. Nader, and encouraged his return to the United States on several occasions to testify to the Special Counsel concerning Russian interference in the 2016 election,” they wrote in a memo.

Prosecutors responded in a motion that “the prior investigation ... related to matters different in kind from the sort of child abuse” that Nader was charged with last year.