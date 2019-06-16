Kamal Nashid was less than a mile from home Saturday when he was struck and killed while crossing a street in Prince George’s County.

The 14-year-old Georgetown Day School student had just graduated eighth grade.

“There are no words,” Head of School Russell Shaw wrote in a letter to families Saturday. “Join us in keeping the Nashid family in your hearts, not just now but in the days and months to come.”

Police said Kamal was on his way to the home he shared with his parents and three siblings in the Bowie-area when he was struck about 1:30 p.m., near Church Road and Fairview Vista Drive.

He was the third pedestrian in the Washington region to be struck and killed in three days.

Police said it was not clear where Kamal was crossing or where he had been before the crash. The relatively new residential neighborhood is in the Fairwood-area still under development. The crosswalk is a brick walkway that stretches across Church Road and a speed limit sign feet from the scene of the crash reads 30 mph.

The driver stayed at the scene and investigators said early indications show they may not have been at fault, Police Cpl. Nicholas Clayton said.

Before the crash, Kamal was seen darting across the road and dodging a truck, police said.

The car traveling behind the truck did not see Kamal and collided with the teen, Clayton said. The boy’s parents were on the scene immediately. He died later at a hospital.

About a week earlier, Kamal had finished the school year and was looking forward to moving on to high school at Georgetown Day, a private school in Northwest Washington. Now, the school is mourning the loss of a “wonderful young man,” according to a school statement.

Kamal’s family all attended Georgetown Day together, where Kamal, the third of four siblings, ran track, the school said. The oldest of the family graduated from the school this summer.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to cover Kamal’s funeral costs.

