The family that lives in the house was away, according to an advisory neighborhood commissioner, and could not immediately be reached.

No injuries were reported, and police estimated the damage at $1 million.

Police identified the man charged as Samuel Carey Kalinski, of Northwest Washington. Public records show an address connected to him in the Glover Park neighborhood, less than one mile from the house on S Street.

Kalinski was charged with one count of arson, according to police. He is expected to make his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Tuesday afternoon. Police did not describe a possible motive, and it could not immediately be determined whether he has legal representation.

A woman who answered the phone Tuesday at an address listed for Kalinski and identified herself using the Kalinski name declined to comment.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, said it took firefighters about 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze, which he said burned rooms on the first floor and started to extend to the second floor. The six-bedroom house has more than 3,600 square feet of living area.

A police report says firefighters who responded to the blaze found the yard ransacked. Maggiolo said that prompted fire investigators to immediately seek out surveillance video, and a camera was located on a nearby business.

Police said the video showed a man jumping a fence and then “forcefully enter” the house by kicking in a rear door.

The report says fire investigators found “the fire was intentionally ignited” using “small piles of charcoal briquettes placed in areas to spread the fire.”