Police alleged in the court papers that Williams was among at least four people involved in the incident in July that led to the slaying of Nurudeen Thomas, 30, of Greenbelt, Md. It was not clear which of the suspects police think was the shooter. As of Tuesday, no other arrests had been made.

AD

In Georgia, a federal magistrate judge, Regina D. Cannon, found probable cause that Williams “had committed the offense” and that the evidence made for a “very strong case,” according to the court filings.

AD

Cannon ordered Williams freed on a $50,000 bond and a requirement he live with his mother in Decatur, Ga. That means Williams would be required to show up on his own for an arraignment on the murder charge in the District.

Prosecutors said Williams is a danger to the community and they would appeal the decision. Cannon stayed her order, keeping Williams in jail until another hearing can take place. That hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Williams’s attorney with the federal public defender’s office had not filed a rebuttal as of Tuesday. The lawyer did not respond to a request for comment made through email and a telephone message.

AD

Williams’s father, Dionte Williams, said Tuesday he has read the court documents and disputes the allegations against his son. “They have the wrong person,” he said. “There is no way, no how that my son had anything to do with a robbery or a homicide.”

AD

Dionte Williams, who lives in Decatur, Ga., said he has not been able to talk to his son at length and he wants him back home as court proceedings commence in the District. He described his son as “an outstanding student, an outstanding athlete” who was studying music and business and was on a full scholarship to the elite school.

Dijon Williams, a senior, appeared in 10 games for the Hoyas as a freshman, missed his sophomore season because of injury and played in five games as a junior.

AD

Prosecutors said in court filings that Williams had unenrolled from summer school at Georgetown. After his arrest, he was suspended from the football team.

His 42-year-old father said his son had not dropped out of summer classes at Georgetown but chose to stay in Georgia and study remotely to spend time with his 3-year-old son.

AD

Thomas was shot about 5 a.m. on July 21 in the 4100 block of 14th Street NW, in Petworth. The Post has not been able to reach his family for comment.

The court documents state that Williams had come to the District from Georgia on July 18 in a newly purchased pewter-colored Nissan Infiniti, and was staying at an off-campus residence. Early on July 21, authorities said Williams arranged a meeting with Thomas in Petworth. Police said cellphone records show that Williams called Thomas five times between 4:45 a.m. and 4:51 a.m.

AD

Thomas’s girlfriend told police that Thomas left a party for the meeting and took a kitchen knife with him, according to the documents. She said that was unusual because “he was not known to carry weapons.”

Police said in court documents they spoke to the man who drove the Infiniti in those early morning hours and that he told them Williams and two other men, both carrying guns, were in the car. The driver told police “he knew Williams was armed before the robbery but did not see a gun in his hands during the robbery itself.” The driver told police he believed the meeting involved drugs, but that “no one in the vehicle mentioned anything about a planned robbery.”

AD

Once at 14th and Taylor streets, the driver told police the two armed passengers got out the vehicle to talk with Thomas. That left Williams and the driver in the vehicle. The driver said Thomas got into the rear of the Infiniti and that Thomas handed Williams something. He said he saw money in Williams’s hands but that it was never given to Thomas.

AD

The driver then told police the two armed men returned to the Infiniti. A rear car door opened and he heard someone yell words he took to mean a robbery was being announced. “There was a gunshot, screaming,” and the driver saw “Thomas falling out of the rear passenger side door.”

Police said Thomas was found on the street, lying under a tree, a kitchen knife found under him. Police said he had been shot with a firearm that holds .40 caliber rounds.

AD

Back in the Infinity, the driver told police one of the men said that Thomas “reached for something” before he was shot. The driver said the group went to Georgia.

On Sept. 28, the U.S. Marshal’s Service raided a residence in Lawrenceville, Ga., and arrested Williams. Court documents say they found six firearms, including two .40 caliber guns, and marijuana.

AD