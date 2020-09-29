D.C. police confirmed that Williams was wanted on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the killing of Nurudeen Thomas, 30, of Greenbelt, Md. A D.C. police spokesman also confirmed that Williams was taken into custody in Georgia.
Thomas was shot a few minutes after 5 a.m. on July 21 in the 4100 block of 14th Street NW. A police report says he was shot in the hip and died at a hospital. Police have not released additional details.
Williams’s family could not immediately be reached for comment. It was not clear whether he has retained a lawyer.
Georgetown University issued a statement Tuesday saying the school “became aware of charges against Dijon Williams yesterday evening. While we are working to learn more information, we will cooperate fully with any investigation and we stand prepared to offer resources to members of our community who may be affected by this news.”
The university said Williams, a wide receiver who played in five games in his junior year, has been suspended under the school’s code of conduct.
Georgetown postponed its football season in July because of the coronavirus pandemic, and only a small number of students are on campus. Williams appeared in 10 games for the Hoyas as a freshman, missed his sophomore season because of injury and played in five games as a junior.
He attended Miller Grove High School in Lithonia, Ga., a town about 20 miles east of Atlanta, where as a senior he was a starter and team captain for the football team.
Williams was being held in Georgia pending extradition to the District.