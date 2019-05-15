A 23-year-old Maryland man was charged with first-degree murder in a stabbing death that followed a fistfight with the victim along a Silver Spring roadway.

Oscar Manzano-Mora, 23, was ordered held on no-bond status Wednesday, according to Montgomery County District Court records. He is accused of killing Edras Armando Munoz, 30, just before 11 p.m. on May 8, the records state.

That night, detectives arrived at the scene — near the intersection of Piney Branch Road and Flower Avenue, about a mile east of downtown Silver Spring — and spoke with two witnesses, according to a police affidavit filed in court. One witness described seeing a heavyset man in a distinctive “Hershey” sweatshirt fighting on the street with Munoz, the affidavit states. The witness said that after the altercation ended, and Munoz was walking toward his car, the witness heard associates of the heavyset man tell him “to get a knife,” according to the affidavit.

The witness then saw the assailant walk past him, carrying what appeared to be a small knife, and strike the victim, according to the affidavit. Detectives spoke to another witness, and reviewed nearby surveillance video that appeared to show Manzano-Mora “make a thrusting motion” toward another person whose image was not visible in the frame, the affidavit states. “Seconds later,” detectives wrote, “the victim can be seen walking back into the frame and collapsing on the pavement.”

