Chess is played with life-size pieces on the rooftop deck of an apartment building near Union Station in Northeast Washington.

And some people decided to throw them over the roof line, causing damage to vehicles below, according to D.C. police.

The incident unfolded sometime Monday evening, police said, at the Senate Square apartment building, a luxury rental in the H Street corridor. The complex near Second and I streets NE has the chess pieces as an amenity for residents.

At least three vehicles had windshield damage after the giant chess pieces were tossed over the rooftop and landed below, according to a police report.

Police said at least four people were involved. No one was hurt in the incident. The vehicles had about $1,000 worth of damage.