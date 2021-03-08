By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowMarch 9, 2021 at 12:55 a.m. UTCTwo giraffes were found dead after a fire at a zoo in Fairfax County, the county fire department said Monday.The fire was reported about 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Hunter Mill Road in the Reston area.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightIt is not clear what caused the deaths of the giraffes.None of the other animals were injured, the fire department said.No cause for the fire could be learned immediately. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy