One of the giraffes who died was Waffles, a 6-year-old who came to the zoo in 2016, Stoffel said.

Waffles had been “by himself” since coming to the zoo, she said. “We had been trying for years to get him a companion.”

The second giraffe had not been at the zoo long enough to be named, Stoffel said.

Waffles was a favorite with zoo staff and visitors, she said. He “was extremely popular with all our staff and guests.”

The precise cause of the deaths of the giraffes could not be learned Monday night.

None of the other animals was injured, the fire department said.

On its website, the facility says its animal population includes mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians.

No cause for the fire could be learned immediately.

When firefighters first arrived at the scene, they reported flames coming from the roof and both floors of a two-story barn.

Giraffes are among the most popular zoo animals. National Geographic estimates the number in captivity is around 2,000. Estimates of the number in the wild have been put at around 100,000.