An 11-year-old girl was killed Sunday in Southern Maryland in the crash of the motorized go-cart that she was operating, authorities said.

The girl was operating the go-cart in the Dunkirk, Md., area about 11:15 a.m. when the crash occurred in the 2300 block of Golf Club Drive, the Calvert County sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the girl and two other children, a 7-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were passengers in the go-cart when the crash occurred.

After being operated on the street, it entered the cul-de-sac, where the crash occurred as it made a right turn. The vehicle overturned on its left side, the sheriff’s office said, and its occupants were ejected.

The 11-year-old, who was from Dunkirk, was taken to Children’s Hospital by helicopter. She died there, the sheriff’s office said. The boy, who was also from Dunkirk, was treated at Children’s for injuries that were not life-threatening and was in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The 12-year-old girl passenger, who was from Frederick, Md., was treated at the scene for injuries that also were not life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident was under investigation, authorities said.

No names were released.

