A search was under way Tuesday night for a 12-year-old girl last seen in the water at Sandy Point State Park on the Chesapeake Bay in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.

Witnesses saw the girl go under the surface of the water, said Capt. Melissa Scarborough of the Maryland Natural Resources Police. Authorities were called shortly after 6:30 p.m., Scarborough said.

No name was available and it was not clear where the girl was from.

Searchers from several agencies were looking for her and efforts to find her were continuing as late as 9:30 p.m., according to authorities.

The popular park is in the Annapolis area, just north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.