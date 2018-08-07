An Amber Alert was issued after a girl was allegedly abducted in Harrisonburg, Va. She remained missing Tuesday night. (Virginia State Police photo)

A 12-year-old girl and her grandmother, who were allegedly abducted on Sunday in Virginia, remained missing Tuesday night after a man who was being sought in the case was taken into custody, the Virginia State Police said.

An Amber Alert had been issued for the girl, Angie Carolina Rodriguez Rubio, the state police said. The grandmother was identified by state police as Elizabeth Rodriguez Rubio, 48 and the alleged abductor as Hareton Jaime Rodriguez-Sariol.

The vehicle in which all three were thought to have been traveling was consumed by fire on Interstate 66 in Warren County, Va., and Rodriguez-Sariol was seen there, the state police said.

However, the police in Harrisonburg, Va., said he was taken into custody near Scranton, Pa. It was not clear whether any charges had been filed.

Virginia state police said Rodriguez-Sariol had “a history of infatuation” with the grandmother.

According to the state police, the missing girl and the grandmother were last seen Sunday in Harrisonburg, Va. with the alleged abductor.