A 13-year-old girl riding her bicycle in Bethesda, Md., was hit by a car on Friday night and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

At about 5:45 p.m. Friday, the girl was riding her bicycle in the crosswalk of northbound Old Georgetown Road, at the entrance ramp to the inner loop of the Beltway, when she was struck by the driver of a 2006 Toyota Camry, according to Montgomery County police.