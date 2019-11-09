The driver, identified by authorities as Nanak Singh Manku, 83, of McLean, Va., had exited the inner loop onto southbound Old Georgetown Road and was attempting to re-enter the Beltway on the northbound side of the road when the crash occurred.
The girl was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She remained in the hospital as of 11 p.m. Friday night, police said. Authorities were unable to provide an update on her condition on Saturday morning.
The driver of the Camry, Manku, was not injured.
