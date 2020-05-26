D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham, speaking at a news conference, described the incident as a “tragic shooting that appears to be accidental.”
The chief said the case remains under investigation but it appears another child “was playing with the firearm inside the residence” when it discharged.
Newsham said the girl “is fighting for her life” at a hospital. A police report says the girl was struck in the neck.
Other details were not made available. Police said they were investigating who owned the firearm, whether it was licensed, how the child came to possess it and whether parents or guardians were negligent.
A police spokesman said several young children were involved in playing with the gun.