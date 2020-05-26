A 4-year-old girl was in grave condition Tuesday after police believe she was accidentally shot by another child playing with a firearm in Southeast Washington, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported about 8:30 p.m. Monday inside an apartment in the 3000 block of 30th Street SE, in the Oak Park apartments of the Buena Vista neighborhood.

D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham, speaking at a news conference, described the incident as a “tragic shooting that appears to be accidental.”

The chief said the case remains under investigation but it appears another child “was playing with the firearm inside the residence” when it discharged.

Newsham said the girl “is fighting for her life” at a hospital. A police report says the girl was struck in the neck.

Other details were not made available. Police said they were investigating who owned the firearm, whether it was licensed, how the child came to possess it and whether parents or guardians were negligent.

A police spokesman said several young children were involved in playing with the gun.