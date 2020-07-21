Both victims were reported to be conscious when they were taken to a hospital, police said. Further details were not immediately made public.
About 2 a.m., a man was shot and wounded in the 200 block of Newcomb Street SE, in Congress Heights. And later Tuesday morning, police said a man was shot and wounded at 14th and Taylor streets NW, in Petworth. Both men suffered injuries police described as not life threatening.
Also early Tuesday, police said at least one person fired 10 bullets at a residence in the Eckington neighborhood. No one was struck, but a police report says several bullets went inside. Two windows and a front door were damaged.
Tuesday’s shootings came just two days after police said three gunmen armed with rifles and a handgun fired into a crowd on a busy commercial street in Columbia Heights, striking nine people. One man died.
Police said the late Sunday afternoon shooting in the 3600 block of 14th Street NW was the result of a dispute involving a street crew, and that several of the victims were known to authorities. Eight business were struck by gunfire and one restaurant owner described how patrons hid behind a counter to stay safe.
On Monday, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said police plan to unveil some new crime fighting strategies this week. There have been 106 homicides so far this year, up 20 percent from this time in 2019.
“We’re too high,” Bowser said of the number of homicides. “We have an increase over last year, and the trajectory doesn’t look good.”