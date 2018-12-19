A 5-year-old girl reported being touched inappropriately at the Rockville Memorial Library, the Montgomery County police said.

Police said the incident occurred about 6 p.m. at the library, when a man approached the girl in the library’s children’s section, and pulled down her pants. After he touched her inappropriately, police said, she screamed and went to tell her parents.

According to police, investigators reviewed surveillance video and spotted someone they described as a possible suspect. They said he lingered in and around the children’s section for about a half hour before the incident occurred.

They asked the public for any information that could be relevant.