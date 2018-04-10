An attack reported last week on a 13-year-old girl who wore a headscarf is being investigated by Prince William County police as a hate crime.

They said they think she was targeted “because of her religious attire. “

While walking in the Woodbridge area on April 6, the police said, the girl was confronted by a stranger who swore at her and seized her arm.

According to police, she reported that he tried to place her arm behind her back , and then placed a small knife against her arms while calling her a terrorist.

The incident reportedly occurred near Jato Court and Riverview Lane some time before 3:50 p.m., the police said.

They said the girl told them he removed her headscarf and placed a hand over her mouth when she tried to scream. When a motorist came by and saw what was happening, the attacker fled, police said.

The girl suffered minor injuries, police said. They said Monday that they are continuing to investigate.