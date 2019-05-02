An 8-year-old girl was injured in a hit-and-run by an SUV in Laurel, Anne Arundel County police said. The girl was attempting to get on a school bus Thursday.

The hit-and-run happened around 7 a.m. near Shoreline and Bayou Bend boulevards in Laurel. Police did not provide details about it.

Anne Arundel County police said in a Twitter message that the girl had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for the driver of the dark-colored SUV that struck the girl, authorities said.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news