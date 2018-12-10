A girl, estimated to be no older than 8, went to the front door of a house and stole a package as someone standing by instructed her, authorities in Harford County, Md. said.

The alleged theft was caught on a home surveillance video and posted on Facebook by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. It happened about noon on Nov. 30 in the 400 block of Inez Court in Bel Air.

It is unclear who was the person watching her, the sheriff’s office said.

In the Facebook post, the sheriff’s office wrote, “We always warn you about package Grinches this time of year, but it’s hard to believe that a Grinch decided to use Cindy Lou Who this year to steal packages!

“Watch as this young girl, no older than 8, runs into a yard, looks back to get directions, then steals a package from a porch! Who uses a child in this manner?!”

It warns people to be “aware of your surroundings, look for suspicious activity in your neighborhood” and to have items delivered to a secure location.