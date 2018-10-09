Police are searching for a man who abducted a girl Tuesday morning as she walked to school in Woodbridge, Va., and then sexually assaulted her.

The incident happened around 8:14 a.m. as she was walking to school along Essex and Radford drives, when a man came up to her and grabbed her, Prince William County police said. The man then reportedly forced his way into a nearby home, where he assaulted a woman inside. He then fled with the girl and took her to an “unknown location on Cumberland Drive where he sexually assaulted her,” according to a police statement.

The assailant then let the girl go and fled. Police found the girl a short time later.

Officers and a K-9 unit are searching the area. Police officials said area schools have been notified of the incident as a “precaution.”

The assailant was described as a black man, about 45 years old, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall with a thin build, short hair and an unshaven face. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-792-7200.